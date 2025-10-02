Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ronaldo-Style After Capitalizing On Brandon King Brainfade In IND Vs WI 1st Test, Watch Video

Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell in the India vs West Indies 1st Test, reducing the visitors to 90/5 at lunch while Brandon King’s shocking brainfade gifted Siraj his third wicket

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ronaldo-Style After Capitalizing On Brandon King Brainfade
Photo: X/ RcbianOfficial
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj’s early spell put West Indies under pressure, reducing them to 90/5 by lunch

  • Brandon King’s brainfade, leaving an inswinger, led to his dismissal for 13

  • Mohammed Siraj took three wickets before Lunch break

The first Test between India and the West Indies commenced today, October 2, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. West Indies' skipper Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the Caribbean side faced a challenging start, with India's bowlers asserting dominance from the outset.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer in the morning session, delivering a destructive spell that left the West Indies top order in disarray. He was well supported by his fellow fast-bowling partner, Jasprit Bumrah, who also managed to get a wicket.

Brandon King’s Shocking Leave Gifts Siraj Early Breakthrough

After dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Siraj struck again in the 10th over, sending Brandon King back to the pavilion for just 13 runs. King, who had looked promising with three boundaries, inexplicably left a sharp inswinger from Siraj, which crashed into the middle stump, leaving the batsman and fans stunned.

Following the wicket, Siraj celebrated in his signature style, mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuu” move. This celebration has become a trademark for Siraj, adding a touch of flair to his on-field performances.

West Indies In Early Trouble

At lunch, the West Indies found themselves in a precarious position at 90/5, with Roston Chase and Justin Greaves attempting to stabilize the innings. India's bowlers, led by Siraj and supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, maintained relentless pressure, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb in the upcoming sessions.

India would be hoping to wrap the Windies' batting lineup before the day ends and get a decent start from their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

Published At:
Tags

