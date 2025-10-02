India Vs West Indies Toss Update, 1st Test: WI Batting First - Check Playing XIs

India vs West Indies, 1st Test: IND and WI are set to clash against each other in the first Test of the two-match Test series, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West India Toss Update, 1st Test: WI Batting First - Check Playing XIs
India Vs West India Toss Update, 1st Test: WI Batting First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ BCCI
Summary
  • India take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad

  • West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first

  • India play with three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav

India begin their home Test season with the first of two matches against a depleted West Indies side at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2. The hosts enter the series amid transition: stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin are absent. New skipper Shubman Gill will look to stamp his authority after a tremendous England tour, which was concluded recently 2-2.

West Indies, meanwhile, arrive with significant challenges. They are without their leading fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injury, putting extra responsibility on Jayden Seales and their spin contingent. Returning batters such as Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze are expected to reinforce the middle order. Captain Roston Chase and his batters will need to weather India’s spin threat, especially once the pitch begins to wear.

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Toss Update

West Indies have won the toss and decided to bat first.

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Score

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Captain Quotes

Roston Chase: We are going to bat first. Looks a good one. There will be a bit of moisture, it is Test cricket and we will have to handle that first couple of hours. It is a young side, we want to come out and play some good cricket. We don't want to be batting last on this wicket as we know it will turn.

Shubman Gill: We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It looks like a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on.

Published At:
