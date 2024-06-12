Cricket

India Vs USA Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures

India will take on the hosts, Unites States of America in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match on June 12, Wednesday in New York. Here is the key stats: head-to-head, top scorer, wicket taker, best bowling figures about the two teams

T20 Cricket WCup India Ireland
T20 Cricket WCup India vs Ireland Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Running on a two-match winning streak both India and the United States are crossing swords against each other on June 12, Wednesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. ( Streaming | Full Coverage)

The Rohit Sharma-led India boast an ensemble of talent including the pacer Jasprit Bumrah who as some says is the 'cheat code' for the team --always appearing at the turn of tides. Alongside him, is the batting maestro Virat Kohli, comeback man Rishabh Pant and the hitman Sharma itself, making the team a powerhouse.

On the other hand are the hosts, the United State, a relatively fresh force in the cricket arena, who defeated the 2009 world cup champions Pakistan in their second match. The team led by Monank Patel turned heads with their victorious debut showdown in the season across the two matches played so far. Therefore, it is going to be nail-biter match in New York on Wednesday.

However, before the match between India and USA takes place, have a close look at the important numbers one must know:

India Vs USA: Head To Head Record

India and the USA will be facing each other for the first time, marking their debut match against each other.

India Vs USA: Highest Wicket-Takers

The wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has bagged the most T20I wickets (96) from 79 innings for India whereas Saurabh Nethralvakar has picked most wickets from the Unites States team with 29 wickets to his name from 29 matches.

India Vs USA: Top Scorers

Virat Kohli has amassed 4042 runs in 119 T20I games and is leading the run-charts for India, while it is Steve Taylor for the United States, the top scoere with 754 runs in 26 T20 format matches.

India Vs USA: Best Bowling Figures

From the current roster of India, Yuzvendra Chahar holds the record for having the best bowking figure (6/25). He picked up six wickets in a match against England in 2017, conceding 25 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.25.

For USA, in the current sqaud, the best bowling figure (5/12) was made by Saurabh Nethralvakar in 2022 in a match against Singapore. He took five wickets in 4 overs conceding 12 runs with an economy rate of 3.00.

India Vs USA: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. 

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. 

Reserve: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

