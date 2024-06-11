India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match

The 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is between India and the United States, set to be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. (More Cricket News)
With both teams securing two wins each, this clash between India and the United States, Group A's top contenders, is sure to be a nail-biter. It'll be fascinating to see which side will break their winning streak.
Both India and the United States have recently secured victories against Pakistan. While the India-Pakistan clash was a neck-and-neck battle, the Pakistani side faced significant criticism for their performance against the United States.
India Vs United States Head-To-Head
India and the USA will be facing each other for the first time, marking their debut match against each other.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
Here's all you need to know about the India Vs United States, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 25:
What is the scheduled start time for the India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).