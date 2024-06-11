Cricket

India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match

India and USA will go head to head for the first time in the match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 12. Read more for the streaming details

AP
IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Team India celebrate a wicket at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Photo: AP
info_icon

The 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is between India and the United States, set to be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. (More Cricket News)

With both teams securing two wins each, this clash between India and the United States, Group A's top contenders, is sure to be a nail-biter. It'll be fascinating to see which side will break their winning streak.

Both India and the United States have recently secured victories against Pakistan. While the India-Pakistan clash was a neck-and-neck battle, the Pakistani side faced significant criticism for their performance against the United States.

David Warner and Travis Head opened the batting for Australia against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados. - Photo: Cricket Australia
Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs United States Head-To-Head

India and the USA will be facing each other for the first time, marking their debut match against each other.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. 

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. 

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Here's all you need to know about the India Vs United States, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match 25:

What is the scheduled start time for the India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Where to watch India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parliament Session Likely From June 24; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. TDP, JDU Eyeing LS Speaker Post? NDA Govt Likely To Take Call In Special Parl Session From June 24
  3. 'Free Kashmir' Graffiti Found On Park Wall In Delhi, FIR Registered
  4. Uddhav Thackeray Worked Hard In Elections But Congress, NCP (SP) Benefitted More: BJP
  5. Naidu And Nitish Are 'Dissatisfied Souls' After Portfolio Allocation, Claims Sanjay Raut
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  2. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
  3. BAN Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Criticises DRS After Bangladesh Lose 4 Runs Via Leg Byes
  4. IOC President Thomas Bach Assures Snap Elections In France Won't Affect Paris Olympics
  5. NEP Vs SL, T20 World Cup Match 23 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About Nepal Vs Sri Lanka
World News
  1. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  2. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  3. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  4. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  5. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parliament Session Likely From June 24; Fire At Kolkata Eatery