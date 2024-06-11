Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match

An in-form Australia will look to seal their spot in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they square off against fellow Group B contenders, Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 11, Wednesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies won their first game of the tournament when they beat Oman by 39 runs on June 5. They followed that up with a thumping 36-run victory over England.
As for Namibia, they began the tournament with a Super Over victory over Oman and then followed up with a five-wicket loss to Scotland in Barbados.
Group B has the Scots as the table-toppers but with Australia in second and Namibia in third. England are fourth and the already-eliminated Oman in fifth.
Australia vs Namibia head-to-head
This is the very first meeting between the two nations at the T20 World Cup.
Squads:
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis
Namibia Squad: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell
Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 24:
What is the scheduled start time for the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 6 am IST.
Where to watch Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Australia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).