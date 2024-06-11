Cricket

Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match

Australia will be looking to seal their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage when they take on Namibia on June 11, Wednesday in Barbados. Here are the live streaming, timings and other details

David Warner and Travis Head, Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket Australia
David Warner and Travis Head opened the batting for Australia against Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Barbados. Photo: Cricket Australia
info_icon

An in-form Australia will look to seal their spot in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when they square off against fellow Group B contenders, Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 11, Wednesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies won their first game of the tournament when they beat Oman by 39 runs on June 5. They followed that up with a thumping 36-run victory over England.

As for Namibia, they began the tournament with a Super Over victory over Oman and then followed up with a five-wicket loss to Scotland in Barbados.

Group B has the Scots as the table-toppers but with Australia in second and Namibia in third. England are fourth and the already-eliminated Oman in fifth.

info_icon

Australia vs Namibia head-to-head

This is the very first meeting between the two nations at the T20 World Cup.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Namibia Squad: JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs Namibia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 24:

What is the scheduled start time for the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 6 am IST.

Where to watch Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Australia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
  2. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Visits Violence-Hit Balodabazar
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: NEET-UG Issue In SC; New NDA Ministers Assume Office
  4. Bodies Of Four Killed In J-K Bus Terror Attack Arrive In Jaipur
  5. Cong Slams PM Over Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pick
Entertainment News
  1. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  2. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  3. BTS' Jin To Discharge From Military Duty On June 12, Agency Requests Fans To Not Visit The Base Camp
  4. Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression
  5. Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She Wants A Break From Being Seen As Komolika: I Can’t Do The Same Monotonous Thing Again And Again
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  4. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 WC: Markram & Co Beat Najmul Shanto’s Men In New York Classic - In Pics
World News
  1. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  2. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  3. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  4. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
  5. BRICS Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over 'Unprecedented' Escalation Of Violence In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: NEET-UG Issue In SC; New NDA Ministers Assume Office
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed