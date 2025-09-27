India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Win Super Over To Maintain 100% Win Record – Data Debrief

India secured a thrilling Super Over win in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka after both sides tied the match 202 runs

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate India's victory against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India won against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 Super Over

  • Abhishek Sharma scored 61, guiding India to 202-5

  • Pathum Nissanka scored 107, leading Sri Lanka's chase

  • Sri Lanka forced a Super Over but scored only 2 runs

India advanced to the Asia Cup final with a 100% record in the Super Fours, after beating Sri Lanka in a dramatic Super Over in Dubai.

The Men In Blue, who were already assured of a showdown with Pakistan in Sunday's showpiece match, held their nerve to get over the line in thrilling fashion.

After Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl, Shubman Gill was caught by Maheesh Theekshana in just the second over, though Abhishek Sharma steadied the ship for India with an impressive knock of 61 off 31 deliveries.

Tilak Varma also chipped in with 49 from 34 balls, while Sanju Samson contributed a further 39 as the Men In Blue, who rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube, finished at 202-5.

Despite losing Kusal Mendis for a duck inside the opening over, Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka's chase with a magnificent 107 off 58 balls, while Kusal Perera hit 58 from 32 deliveries.

Though Nissanka eventually fell at the start of the final over, the Lions just about managed to match their opponents and force a Super Over.

However, Sri Lanka could only manage a further two runs, and India required just one more ball with skipper Suryakumar Yadav making it three wins from three in the Super Four.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Abhishek and Nissanka make historic contributions

Abhishek played a starring role for India, taking his tally at this year's Asia Cup to 309, surpassing Mohammad Rizwan's total of 281 from 2022 for the most in a single edition of the tournament.

Although Nissanka's heroics proved academic, he became the fourth Sri Lankan to score a century in T20Is, with his knock of 107 the highest individual score by a player from his nation.

Meanwhile, his stand of 127 alongside Perera represented Sri Lanka's highest in 11 years.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  3. Counting Of Votes Begins For Assam’s BTC Election 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Russia Accuses NATO, EU For Waging ‘Real War’ On It Through Ukraine

  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin