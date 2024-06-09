Rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan match in New York at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Scorecard | Follow Live)
The toss for the much awaited clash was delayed due to rain. Just after the toss, rain returned again to delay the beginning of the match.
Rohit Sharma hit a magnificient six off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over to open the proceedings. India were 8/0 after the first over when rain came back again to halt the game. Currently the players in the dugout waiting for the rain to subside.
In the worst case scenario we could see the much-awaited clash end with a damp washout.
What If India Vs Pakistan Gets Washed Out?
A washout would mean both teams sharing one point each.
It would not be a favourable result for anyone involved. Both teams and fans would go home unsatisfied in this scenario. But it will hurt Pakistan more.
Will Pakistan Be Eliminated In Case Of Washout?
No.
A washout will help Pakistan open their account. They will have one point in two matches. They will still be able to go through to the Super 8 round if they win both their matches and USA does not win any match from here on.
Pakistan play Canada on June 11 and then Ireland on June 16.
Will Washout Hurt India's Super 8 Chances?
India did not just win their first match against Ireland but also boosted thier net run rate. A washout on Sunday will take them to three points in two games and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be second in Group A behind leaders and co-hosts USA.