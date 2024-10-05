The seventh match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 pits Harmanpreet Kaur's India against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6). Watch the blockbuster IND-W vs PAK-W clash on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
India had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup campaign, as they suffered a crushing 58-run loss at the hands of New Zealand on Friday. The defeat means India must beat Pakistan, if they are to harbour any hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.
As for the Fatima Sana-led Pakistan, they began the tournament proper on an upbeat note, prevailing over Sri Lanka by a 31-run margin in Sharjah on Thursday. But as Group A also includes Australia, they need to continue winning and will no doubt face a stiff challenge from the wounded Indian women.
India and Pakistan had last locked horns at the Women's Asia Cup in July 2024, with the Indians romping to a comprehensive seven-wicket win. In the last five games between the two teams, India had won four, while Pakistan have won just one, back in October 2022 at the Asia Cup.
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match be played?
The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 3:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Squads
India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.