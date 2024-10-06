India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bruised IND-W Face PAK-W Pressure Test In Dubai

Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Welcome to the live coverage of the India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India will be eager to turn the tables after their disappointing display against New Zealand, while on the other hand, a confident Pakistan side will be ready and raring to go after their win against Sri Lanka in their opener. Catch the live action and updates the match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Oct 2024, 02:31:19 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup We are just 30 minutes away from the all-important toss in the high-stakes encounter and here's a final look at both the squads before the XIs are announced. India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana Pakistan: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

6 Oct 2024, 02:20:14 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In WCs Matches Played - 7 India Won - 5 Pakistan Won - 2 Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2023)

6 Oct 2024, 02:13:59 pm IST India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is Matches Played - 15 India Won - 12 Pakistan Won - 3 Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2024)