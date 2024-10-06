Cricket

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bruised IND-W Face PAK-W Pressure Test In Dubai

Catch the live action and updates from India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
6 October 2024
6 October 2024
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Welcome to the live coverage of the India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India will be eager to turn the tables after their disappointing display against New Zealand, while on the other hand, a confident Pakistan side will be ready and raring to go after their win against Sri Lanka in their opener. Catch the live action and updates the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup

We are just 30 minutes away from the all-important toss in the high-stakes encounter and here's a final look at both the squads before the XIs are announced.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In WCs

Matches Played - 7

India Won - 5

Pakistan Won - 2

Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2023)

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

Matches Played - 15

India Won - 12

Pakistan Won - 3

Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2024)

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When Will Match Start?

The India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup fixture will get underway at 3:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 3pm. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Scorecard|Live Streaming|More Cricket News)

