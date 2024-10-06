India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bruised IND-W Face PAK-W Pressure Test In Dubai

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup
We are just 30 minutes away from the all-important toss in the high-stakes encounter and here's a final look at both the squads before the XIs are announced.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In WCs
Matches Played - 7
India Won - 5
Pakistan Won - 2
Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2023)
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is
Matches Played - 15
India Won - 12
Pakistan Won - 3
Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2024)
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When Will Match Start?
The India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup fixture will get underway at 3:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 3pm. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Scorecard|Live Streaming|More Cricket News)