India Vs Pakistan Final, Asia Cup 2025 Gems: Reactions And Quotable Quotes

From Gautam Gambhir’s fiery celebration to Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma’s viral mimicry and emotional social media reactions, India’s ninth Asia Cup crown sparked unforgettable moments on and off the field

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Final, Asia Cup 2025 Gems: Reactions And Quotable Quotes
From Gautam Gambhir’s fiery celebration to Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma’s viral mimicry and emotional social media reactions, India’s ninth Asia Cup crown sparked unforgettable moments on and off the field Photo: SonyLiv
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gautam Gambhir’s rare emotional outburst goes viral after Tilak Varma’s match-winning six

  • Arshdeep Singh shares playful mimicry videos with teammates, gaining over 72M views

  • Indian legends flood Twitter with heartfelt tributes after the thrilling win

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. With this victory, the Men in Blue secured their ninth Asia Cup title and their third win over Pakistan in this edition.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side opted to bowl first, and despite a solid start from Sahibzada Farhan, who registered a half-century, Pakistan collapsed from 107/1 to 146 all out. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket burst and Jasprit Bumrah’s closing strikes dismantled the batting order, with spinners accounting for eight of the ten dismissals. India’s chase wobbled early but steadied through Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s gritty support. The duo’s 60-run stand turned the tide, with Rinku Singh striking the winning boundary to seal the contest with two balls remaining.

Here is a look at some of the reactions and moments from the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final:

Gambhir’s Emotional Outburst

Tilak Varma’s towering six off Haris Rauf in the final over brought India to the brink of victory, sparking rare emotion from head coach Gautam Gambhir. Usually a picture of composure, Gambhir erupted in joy, slamming the bench with his fists as the support staff celebrated. The video of his passionate reaction went viral within minutes, amassing millions of views online.

Arshdeep & Tilak’s Post-Match Banter

The celebrations didn’t end on the field. Arshdeep Singh posted a viral video featuring himself and Tilak Varma mimicking Pakistan players’ accents in a playful exchange. “Final match you perform, what happening?” Arshdeep quizzed, to which Varma replied with a grin, “Lot of happening. Winning, celebration and a lot of happening.” The lighthearted clip has been widely shared, adding a humorous twist to India’s triumph.

Related Content
Related Content

Arshdeep later doubled down on the fun, sharing another video mocking spinner Abrar Ahmed’s signature wicket celebration. Teammates Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana joined in while Sanju Samson looked on, laughing. The post exploded online, racking up over 72 million views.

Twitter Was Also Flooded With Reactions

Suryakumar Yadav (India captain): “From the dressing room to the dugout, from logistics to support – every helping hand has played a part. This win belongs to the entire family that is Team India.”

Earlier tweet: “When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy.”

Gautam Gambhir (Head Coach): “In the end, INTENT always wins!”

Irfan Pathan: “How was your Sunday neighbors? I know. Your voice doesn’t reach anyways.”

Aakash Chopra: “If Sharma doesn’t get you, Varma must. What a knock, Tilak. One for the ages. Dubey, you absolute beauty. Well played, India. Kings of Asia.”

Harsha Bhogle: “In time to come we will look back at this phase of Indian white ball cricket and marvel at what we saw. It is time to savour it for Indian fans.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. How India Won Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Title – Five Moments That Shaped the Victory

  2. Asia Cup Final: India's Refusal, Mohsin Naqvi's Antics Make For A Dramatic Night

  3. Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha’s Fury Marks Asia Cup 2025 Final: Throws Cheque, Says 'India Disrespected Cricket'

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: What Exactly Happened After India Won Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  3. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

  4. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  5. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  2. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  3. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured