Gautam Gambhir’s rare emotional outburst goes viral after Tilak Varma’s match-winning six
Arshdeep Singh shares playful mimicry videos with teammates, gaining over 72M views
Indian legends flood Twitter with heartfelt tributes after the thrilling win
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. With this victory, the Men in Blue secured their ninth Asia Cup title and their third win over Pakistan in this edition.
Suryakumar Yadav’s side opted to bowl first, and despite a solid start from Sahibzada Farhan, who registered a half-century, Pakistan collapsed from 107/1 to 146 all out. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket burst and Jasprit Bumrah’s closing strikes dismantled the batting order, with spinners accounting for eight of the ten dismissals. India’s chase wobbled early but steadied through Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s gritty support. The duo’s 60-run stand turned the tide, with Rinku Singh striking the winning boundary to seal the contest with two balls remaining.
Here is a look at some of the reactions and moments from the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final:
Gambhir’s Emotional Outburst
Tilak Varma’s towering six off Haris Rauf in the final over brought India to the brink of victory, sparking rare emotion from head coach Gautam Gambhir. Usually a picture of composure, Gambhir erupted in joy, slamming the bench with his fists as the support staff celebrated. The video of his passionate reaction went viral within minutes, amassing millions of views online.
Arshdeep & Tilak’s Post-Match Banter
The celebrations didn’t end on the field. Arshdeep Singh posted a viral video featuring himself and Tilak Varma mimicking Pakistan players’ accents in a playful exchange. “Final match you perform, what happening?” Arshdeep quizzed, to which Varma replied with a grin, “Lot of happening. Winning, celebration and a lot of happening.” The lighthearted clip has been widely shared, adding a humorous twist to India’s triumph.
Arshdeep later doubled down on the fun, sharing another video mocking spinner Abrar Ahmed’s signature wicket celebration. Teammates Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana joined in while Sanju Samson looked on, laughing. The post exploded online, racking up over 72 million views.
Twitter Was Also Flooded With Reactions
Suryakumar Yadav (India captain): “From the dressing room to the dugout, from logistics to support – every helping hand has played a part. This win belongs to the entire family that is Team India.”
Earlier tweet: “When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy.”
Gautam Gambhir (Head Coach): “In the end, INTENT always wins!”
Irfan Pathan: “How was your Sunday neighbors? I know. Your voice doesn’t reach anyways.”
Aakash Chopra: “If Sharma doesn’t get you, Varma must. What a knock, Tilak. One for the ages. Dubey, you absolute beauty. Well played, India. Kings of Asia.”
Harsha Bhogle: “In time to come we will look back at this phase of Indian white ball cricket and marvel at what we saw. It is time to savour it for Indian fans.”