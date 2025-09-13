IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup T20: Sanjay Manjrekar Marvels At Pakistan's Spin-First Attack - '...Wasim Akram Would Hate It'

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan employed four spinners during their 93-run win over Oman in their campaign opener. Sanjay Manjrekar felt that this novel bowling combination might give the Indian batters something different to think about

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs PAK T20i Match, Asia Cup 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Marvels At Pakistans Spin-First Attack
Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Oman's Hammad Mirza during the Asia Cup. Photo: AP
  • Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed comprised Pakistan's spin quartet against Oman

  • India have Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel in their arsenal

  • How batters face spin could dictate outcome of marquee IND vs PAK contest

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pakistan’s spin-heavy bowling attack, which impressed in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on Friday (September 12), could pose a significant test for India, come Sunday. The Men In Green have traditionally been known for their wealth of fast bowling reserves, and this unusual composition could shake things up in the blockbuster clash, as per Manjrekar.

Pakistan’s Spin Quartet Dominates In Asia Cup Opener

Adapting to the turning pitch, Pakistan secured a commanding 93-run victory over Oman with the help of a quartet of spinners. Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem, key members of this spin unit, each claimed two wickets, proving too much for the Omani batters.

Although captain Salman Agha was available as an additional spin option, the primary spinners controlled the match from start to finish. This tactical shift, echoing the approach India used in their opening match against United Arab Emirates, marked a notable departure from Pakistan’s traditional pace-heavy style.

Manjrekar Highlights Unusual Bowling Line-Up

Manjrekar remarked on Pakistan’s unconventional bowling composition ahead of their face-off with India in Dubai on Sunday evening. Speaking on Sony Sports Network, he said, “I like this bowling combination because it’s India vs Pakistan, and I feel this attack might give the Indian batters something different to think about.”

Manjrekar pointed out that when India encountered Pakistan in world events before, they were typically up against a pace-heavy attack. This time, however, Pakistan’s line-up features hardly any pacers, with Manjrekar noting it is “completely different — hardly any pace on show — and maybe Wasim [Akram] would hate it.”

The shift in bowling strategy may force India to reconsider their batting approach against an unexpected spin onslaught.

New Tactical Approach Under Mike Hesson

Manjrekar also highlighted Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson’s influence on the evolving strategy. He noted that Pakistan’s batting will need a little improvement when facing India, but Hesson has made optimal use of the available resources. Notably, Ayub—who had rarely bowled for Pakistan in the past—has now featured in almost 90% of the innings.

“This shows a new approach, and that’s exciting because it’s refreshing to see Pakistan try something different,” Manjrekar remarked.

Further emphasising the innovative tactics, he expressed astonishment at their Powerplay strategy against Oman: “Can you imagine the first six or eight overs? Just two overs of pace, and the rest were all spin. Incredible.”

India’s Counter Strategy And Concerns

In response, India is preparing to counter Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy with their own talented trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel. But only time will tell whether the Indian batters can quickly adapt to their arch-rivals' unconventional bowling approach.

Tags

