IND Vs PAK Final, Asia Cup 2025: Records Abhishek Sharma Could Break Tonight - Stats Check

Abhishek Sharma has tallied 309 runs in six innings at strike rate of 204.64
India batter is highest run-scorer in single Asia Cup T20 edition
Southpaw has equalled world record for most consecutive 30-plus scores in T20 internationals
Abhishek Sharma has lit up the Asia Cup 2025 with his sensational opening salvo. In each of his previous six outings, the young opener has given India a dream start while also creating personal milestones. He is the player to watch out for in tonight's India vs Pakistan title showdown.
Heading into the final against Pakistan, the 25-year-old from Amritsar in Punjab has already surpassed several benchmarks that once belonged to legends of the game, like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to name a few.
With a tally of 309 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 204.64, he is now the highest run-scorer in a single Asia Cup T20 edition, overtaking Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan's previous record of 281 runs from 2022.
In the Super Fours alone, the left-handed batter hit three consecutive half-centuries — 74, 75, and 61 — after a string of 30s. In fact, he has contributed nearly 40% of the team's total runs in India's unbeaten run.
In addition to this, Abhishek Sharma has equalled the world record for most consecutive 30-plus scores in T20 internationals, joining the ranks of Rohit Sharma and Rizwan (seven each).
During this dominant Asia Cup debut outing, Abhishek has also demonstrated his boundary-hitting prowess: 50 boundaries so far (31 fours and 19 sixes).
With that, here's an Abhishek Sharma statistical appetiser ahead of the historic Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals, a finale which took more than four decades in the making.
Notable Records Abhishek Sharma Could Break Tonight
- Most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament: Just 11 runs will see him surpass Virat Kohli's 319 from the ICC T20 World Cup 2014.
- Most runs by an ICC Full-Member player in a T20I series/tournament: He's 23 runs away from overtaking England's Phil Salt, who scored 331 against West Indies in 2023.
- Most back-to-back 30+ scores in T20Is (World record): One more 30+ score, and he will stand alone at the top.
- Most runs in one Asia Cup edition (All formats): He needs 70 runs to surpass Sanath Jayasuriya's 378 (ODIs, 2008) for the overall tournament record, and 64 to go past Suresh Raina's 372 (ODIs, 2008) for the India record.
This cross-format comparison speaks volumes of the talent he possesses.
If Abhishek Sharma fires tonight, he won't just push India towards their ninth Asia Cup title; he'll carve his name into cricketing folklore.