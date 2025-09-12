Asia Cup 2025 Top Stats After Match 3, Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong: Check Today's Top Scorers, Wicket-takers & More

Asia Cup 2025 tournament already underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Kuldeep Yadav delivered a standout bowling performance, taking four wickets for just seven runs
Azamatullah Omarzai set a new Afghanistan record by scoring the fastest T20I fifty
The Asia Cup 2025 tournament, featuring eight teams, is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Teams are divided into two groups, each playing three group-stage matches. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, leading to the final on September 28 in Dubai.
Early matches in the Asia Cup 2025 have already produced exceptional individual performances and memorable moments. Azamatullah Omarzai set a new Afghanistan record by scoring the fastest T20I fifty in the tournament opener against Hong Kong.
For India, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a standout bowling performance, taking four wickets for just seven runs in 2.1 overs against the UAE. Abhishek Sharma also impressed for India, hitting 30 in 16. While aggregate leaderboards for runs and wickets are still developing, these displays have been pivotal to their teams' initial successes.
With that, here's a look at the top individual performers so far in the Asia Cup 2025:
Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Sediqullah Atal
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|73
|-
|140.38
|73*
|Liton Das
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|59
|59
|151.28
|59
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Afghanistan
|1
|1
|53
|53
|252.38
|53
|Babar Hayat
|Hong Kong
|2
|2
|53
|26.5
|96.36
|39
|Yasim Murtaza
|Hong Kong
|2
|2
|44
|22
|97.77
|28
Asia Cup 2025: Highest Wicket-Taker
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Overs
|Economy
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|1
|4
|2.1
|3.23
|S Dube (IND)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|Gulbadin Naib (AFG)
|1
|2
|3
|2.66
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|1
|2
|3
|5.33
|KD Shah (HKG)
|1
|2
|3
|8
|A Shukla (HKG)
|1
|2
|4
|13.5
The Asia Cup 2025 is not only a prestigious continental tournament but also serves as vital preparation for several national teams ahead of upcoming global ICC events, including the T20 World Cup 2026. The competition has already showcased both established stars and emerging cricket talent from across Asia.