Asia Cup 2025 Top Stats After Match 3, Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong: Check Today's Top Scorers, Wicket-takers & More

The Asia Cup 2025 is not only a prestigious continental tournament but also serves as vital preparation for several national teams ahead of upcoming global ICC events, including the T20 World Cup 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs India - Kuldeep Yadav
Asia Cup 2025: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav in action | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asia Cup 2025 tournament already underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Kuldeep Yadav delivered a standout bowling performance, taking four wickets for just seven runs

  • Azamatullah Omarzai set a new Afghanistan record by scoring the fastest T20I fifty

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament, featuring eight teams, is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Teams are divided into two groups, each playing three group-stage matches. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, leading to the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Early matches in the Asia Cup 2025 have already produced exceptional individual performances and memorable moments. Azamatullah Omarzai set a new Afghanistan record by scoring the fastest T20I fifty in the tournament opener against Hong Kong.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a standout bowling performance, taking four wickets for just seven runs in 2.1 overs against the UAE. Abhishek Sharma also impressed for India, hitting 30 in 16. While aggregate leaderboards for runs and wickets are still developing, these displays have been pivotal to their teams' initial successes.

With that, here's a look at the top individual performers so far in the Asia Cup 2025:

Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers

Player Team Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Sediqullah Atal Afghanistan 1 1 73 - 140.38 73*
Liton Das Bangladesh 1 1 59 59 151.28 59
Azmatullah Omarzai Afghanistan 1 1 53 53 252.38 53
Babar Hayat Hong Kong 2 2 53 26.5 96.36 39
Yasim Murtaza Hong Kong 2 2 44 22 97.77 28

Asia Cup 2025: Highest Wicket-Taker

Player Matches Wickets Overs Economy
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 1 4 2.1 3.23
S Dube (IND) 1 3 2 2
Gulbadin Naib (AFG) 1 2 3 2.66
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 2 3 5.33
KD Shah (HKG) 1 2 3 8
A Shukla (HKG) 1 2 4 13.5

The Asia Cup 2025 is not only a prestigious continental tournament but also serves as vital preparation for several national teams ahead of upcoming global ICC events, including the T20 World Cup 2026. The competition has already showcased both established stars and emerging cricket talent from across Asia.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  3. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

  5. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

  2. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  5. Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh