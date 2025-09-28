India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament's four-decade history. While both the teams has many star players, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander is in tremendous form and has made boundary-hitting look far easier than it actually is.
Abhishek has easily been the best batter of the tournament. He has 309 runs, the most in the competition, in six innings. In fact, only Pathum Nissanka who hit a century against India in the last Super 4 match, has over 200 runs in 2025 Asia Cup apart from Abhishek.
The dashing India opener also has the highest average (51.5) and strike rate (204.63) for any batter with over 100 runs in the competition. He is right at the top of boundary-hitting charts with most fours (31) and sixes (19).
Only Nissanka joins him as the player with three fifty-plus scores in this edition of the continental event.
Apart from ruling all the batting lists, the 25-year-old remains on the brink of another record.
Abhishek Sharma to overtake Virat Kohli?
If Abhishek can get into double digits in the India vs Pakistan final, he will match Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a T20I tournament for India.
Kohli slammed 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and that remains the record for most runs by an India player in a T20I competition.
If he gets there, it will be remarkable achievement for Abhishek who has only played 23 T20Is for India, six of which have come in this Asia Cup.
Abhishek Sharma career stats
In 23 T20Is, the left-hander has plundered 844 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 197.65, the best in the format. He already has two centuries and five half-centuries to his name.
Also a useful left-arm spinner, Abhishek has six T20I wickets to his name as well.
Abhishek Sharma against Pakistan
Abhishek has smashed Pakistan bowlers in the tournament in the two games India have played against their arch rivals. The left-hander slammed 31 from just 13 deliveries in the group stage match. He then delivered a stunning 39-ball 74 in the Super 4 match to rule Pakistani bowlers again.
He again remains the key for India against Pakistan in Sunday's final.