India Vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma On Brink Of Breaking Virat Kohli's Record

Abhishek has easily been the best batter of the tournament. He has 309 runs, the most in the competition, in six innings. He also has the highest average (51.5) and strike rate (204.63) for any batter with over 100 runs in the competition. He is right at the top of boundary-hitting charts with most fours (31) and sixes (19)

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Sharma On Brink Of Breaking Virat Kohlis Record
Abhishek Sharma On Brink Of Breaking Virat Kohli's Record Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament's four-decade history. While both the teams has many star players, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander is in tremendous form and has made boundary-hitting look far easier than it actually is.

Abhishek has easily been the best batter of the tournament. He has 309 runs, the most in the competition, in six innings. In fact, only Pathum Nissanka who hit a century against India in the last Super 4 match, has over 200 runs in 2025 Asia Cup apart from Abhishek.

The dashing India opener also has the highest average (51.5) and strike rate (204.63) for any batter with over 100 runs in the competition. He is right at the top of boundary-hitting charts with most fours (31) and sixes (19).

Only Nissanka joins him as the player with three fifty-plus scores in this edition of the continental event.

Apart from ruling all the batting lists, the 25-year-old remains on the brink of another record.

Abhishek Sharma to overtake Virat Kohli?

If Abhishek can get into double digits in the India vs Pakistan final, he will match Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a T20I tournament for India.

Related Content
Related Content

Kohli slammed 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and that remains the record for most runs by an India player in a T20I competition.

If he gets there, it will be remarkable achievement for Abhishek who has only played 23 T20Is for India, six of which have come in this Asia Cup.

Abhishek Sharma career stats

In 23 T20Is, the left-hander has plundered 844 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 197.65, the best in the format. He already has two centuries and five half-centuries to his name.

Also a useful left-arm spinner, Abhishek has six T20I wickets to his name as well.

Abhishek Sharma against Pakistan

Abhishek has smashed Pakistan bowlers in the tournament in the two games India have played against their arch rivals. The left-hander slammed 31 from just 13 deliveries in the group stage match. He then delivered a stunning 39-ball 74 in the Super 4 match to rule Pakistani bowlers again.

Abhishek also was involved in a few heated arguments with Pakistan bowlers in the Super 4 match.

He again remains the key for India against Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  3. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

  4. Who Gets To Raise Our Children: Parents, Teachers, Algorithms — Or Mentalloy?

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For India Talks At UN, Credits Trump For Preventing War

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations