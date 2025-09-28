India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

India and Pakistan clash today in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai
Abhishek Sharma has been the best batter of the tournament and is again the player to watch out for
Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will have the responsibility to stop Sharma
It is the day of the grand finale of Asia Cup where India and Pakistan will go up against each other aiming for continental glory. India are unbeaten in the tournament in six matches so far. Pakistan have been only beaten by India and would like to forget it all with a win in the final. The stakes have never been any higher as the two sides meet in a final for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan won the title clash after losing in the group stage.
Both teams have match winners in their ranks but India are brimming with top T20 talent and are easy favourites to win the title. The Men In Blue have already beaten their neighbours twice. In the group stage, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets.
In the Super 4 stage, India beat Pakistan by six wickets. However, Pakistan have a history of stepping up at the right time and a good back and forth can be expected.
Take a look at the three key battles that would decide the course of the first ever India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final.
India vs Pakistan: Key Player Battles
Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi
This battle is so important that even India bowling coach Morne Morkel highlighted it. Abhishek has been the best batter of the tournament and India have relied heavily on him.
Shaheen has the ability to swing the new ball and strike early. If the left-arm pacer can get the wicket of Abhishek with the new ball, Pakistan would breath a big sigh of relief. Otherwise, the Punjab batter would just take the game away.
In 14 balls of Afridi, Abhishek has smashed 31 runs already.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Haris Rauf
Despite ruling the best bowlers in T20 cricket, the Indian captain has really struggled against Rauf. In three meetings, Rauf has dismissed Suryakumar three times and has only allowed 11 runs.
Suryakumar would be eager to prove dominance over Rauf while the express pacer will once again aim for a dismissal.
Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah bowled his most expensive powerplay spell in the Super 4 match against powerplay. Farhan played a central role in destroying Bumrah's figures. The Indian pace spearhead will want his revenge in the final. Farhan, on the other hand, will try to keep going and establish himself as a rare batter who consistently put Bumrah under pressure.