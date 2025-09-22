India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

9 out of the last 10 India vs Pakistan matches have now been won by the chasing side

34 runs Jasprit Bumrah gave away in the powerplay, making it his worst spell in first six overs across all T20s

8 times Hardik Pandya has faced Pakistan in T20Is and he has never gone wicketless. On Sunday, he picked up one wicket

1st 100-run opening partnership of the 2025 Asia Cup took place between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

1st: Abhishek Sharma became the first player to hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on his first ball in T20Is

24 balls Abhishek Sharma took to reach his half-century, breaking Yuvraj Singh's 29-ball record for fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against Pakistan

105 is now the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is

3 times Haris Rauf has now dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in 10 balls