India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

India thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their second meeting in the ongoing Asia Cup to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma was the star for India as he unveiled his breathtaking hitting range for a 39-ball 74.
It was not a game where records were broken and yet a lot of numbers popped up which had been never reached before. India chased down a target of 172 with seven balls left and that is now a record for the highest chase by the Men In Blue against Pakistan in T20Is.
Check out some similarly interesting numbers in our stats highlights below.
India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights
9 out of the last 10 India vs Pakistan matches have now been won by the chasing side
34 runs Jasprit Bumrah gave away in the powerplay, making it his worst spell in first six overs across all T20s
8 times Hardik Pandya has faced Pakistan in T20Is and he has never gone wicketless. On Sunday, he picked up one wicket
1st 100-run opening partnership of the 2025 Asia Cup took place between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill
1st: Abhishek Sharma became the first player to hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on his first ball in T20Is
24 balls Abhishek Sharma took to reach his half-century, breaking Yuvraj Singh's 29-ball record for fastest T20I fifty by an Indian against Pakistan
105 is now the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is
3 times Haris Rauf has now dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in 10 balls
8-0 is India's record while chasing against Pakistan in T20Is, the most for any full member team without a loss
Pakistan will now go up against Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash while India will face Sri Lanka.