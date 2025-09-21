IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players' '6-0' Jibe Further Adds To Controversy

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: The phrase '6-0' refers to Pakistan’s claim that its Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets during a brief military standoff earlier this year after Operation Sindoor. The Indian Air Force has provided counter-figures

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players 6-0 Jibe Further Adds To Controversy
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players' '6-0' Jibe Further Adds To Controversy Photo: X
In the lead-up to the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan, several Pakistan cricket players chanted '6-0' during a practice session in Dubai. They performed the chant during a foot-volley warm-up. Journalists covering the event noted the incident on-site.

The phrase '6-0' refers to Pakistan’s claim that its Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets during a brief military standoff earlier this year after Operation Sindoor. The Indian Air Force has provided counter-figures. The chant served as a symbolic gesture and heightened off-field tension before the match.

India and Pakistan share a storied cricket rivalry, having faced each other 209 times across all formats. Pakistan still has a slight edge, and lead the all-time head-to-head record 88-77 in all formats.

Recent encounters, however, tell a different story, that of India's utter dominance in the world's most ferocious cricket rivalry. In their most recent outing, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage, where Suryakumar Yadav & Co. chased 127 runs in 15.5 overs. Pakistan last beat India during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan last beat India in September 2022, during an Asia Cup (T20) Super Four match.

The '6-0' chant, though provocative, does not reflect the actual cricketing strength of either team. On the field, India have proven more composed and clinical.

Pycroft Referee Again

Meanwhile, amid Pakistan's demands to remove him, ICC has once again put Andy Pycroft in charge of the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash.

Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after winning the Group A match that took place last Sunday in Dubai. India captain Suryakumar Yadav also did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan skipper, at the toss where Pycroft was present as the match referee. Alleging violation of 'Spirit of the Game' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded Pycroft's removal from the panel.

However, the demand has not been met and ICC has intiated a review after Pakistan leaked a video of Pycroft's meeting with Salman Ali Agha ahead of the UAE clash.

Full Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

