IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Players' '6-0' Jibe Further Adds To Controversy

Recent encounters, however, tell a different story, that of India's utter dominance in the world's most ferocious cricket rivalry. In their most recent outing, India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage, where Suryakumar Yadav & Co. chased 127 runs in 15.5 overs. Pakistan last beat India during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan last beat India in September 2022, during an Asia Cup (T20) Super Four match.