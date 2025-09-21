IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Former India Star Bashes Pakistan As 'Seventh Division Team'

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: The former India opener also opined that the India vs Pakistan rivalry is now a thing of past and from now on the matches would not attract any crowds. He went further to call Pakistan a 'seventh division team in a Chennai league'

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Former India Star Bashes Pakistan As Seventh Division Team
Indian cricket fans, with their bodies painted in the colors of Indian and Pakistan flags, pose for the media with a cutout image of the Asia Cup trophy in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, the eve of the Asia Cup match between the two countries. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
It is India vs Pakistan yet again in the Asia Cup as the two arch rivals face each other in the Super 4s stage of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. India are unbeaten in the tournament while Pakistan have only been able to defeat Oman and United Arab Emirates so far. Pakistan were thrashed by India in their first meeting and former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth predicts the same for the second clash as well, calling Pakistan a "seventh-division team".

"Going forward, Pakistan shouldn't be playing with the main teams. Have them among the Associate nations and bring a few of the others there here. It's a big thing for Pakistan that they are even allowed to play in such a prestigious tournament. ," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

He also opined that the India vs Pakistan rivalry is now a thing of past and from now on the matches would not attract any crowds. He went further to call Pakistan a "seventh division team in a Chennai league."

"Pakistan should be removed from the top seven. From hereon, India-Pakistan matches won't attract crowds. India-Pakistan rivalry has become history. This Pakistan team will give us no scare. This is a seventh division team in a Chennai league," Srikkanth added.

What happened in first India vs Pakistan match

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their Group A match in Dubai on September 14. Yet, the match will be best remembered for the 'no handshake' controversy.

Suryakumar skipped the customary handshake with his rival number, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss, then led the Indian team off the field after the win. Pakistan responded by questioning the neutrality of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB even considered pulling out of their final group game against the UAE, before eventually backing down.

