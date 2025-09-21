India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

India leads head-to-head with 11 wins from 14 T20Is vs Pakistan
Google predictor gives India a 79% chance of victory
Last group clash saw India beat Pakistan by seven wickets
India and Pakistan will meet again at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21, in a crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025. This match follows their recent Group A encounter where India comfortably defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.
Despite that loss, Salman Agha’s Pakistan team advanced to the Super Four stage with wins in their other group matches, setting up a high-stakes rematch. The previous game was overshadowed by controversy as the captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha did not shake hands or exchange team sheets at the toss.
India Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head Record
India holds a commanding edge in T20 head-to-head meetings with Pakistan. Since 2007, the two sides have faced off 14 times with India winning 11 of those matches, including 10 outright victories and one win via bowl-out.
Pakistan has managed three wins over India during this period. Their last T20I meeting before the Asia Cup happened at the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India won by six runs in a low-scoring thriller.
After the Pakistan match, India will stay back in Dubai for their other two Super Four matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Pakistan, meanwhile, will head to Abu Dhabi to take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, then return to Dubai for the clash against Bangladesh.
India Vs Pakistan Match Prediction
Forecasts from Google’s win predictor favor India strongly with a 79% chance of victory, reflecting their dominance over Pakistan in recent years. India’s depth in batting and bowling, along with their recent form, make them the favorites to maintain superiority in this high-pressure Super Four game. However, Pakistan will be eager to respond and make the contest fiercely competitive.
The India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India Vs Pakistan Squads
India Squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakarvarthy
Pakistan Squad:
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem