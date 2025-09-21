India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash

The Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan is set to be played under immense intensity, these critical player battles could set the tone and possibly decide the outcome as both teams aim to assert dominance today

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs PAK Clash
Following India’s seven-wicket win in their previous encounter, this game promises intense battles both on and off the field. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shaheen Afridi’s new-ball swing will test Shubman Gill’s technique right from the start

  • Kuldeep Yadav’s precision spin will challenge Pakistan’s middle order, especially captain Salman Agha

  • Abrar Ahmed’s tight spin bowling could stifle India’s middle-order duo, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma

India and Pakistan meet for the second time in just eight days in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The rivalry is charged with history and recent controversy, making this clash one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events in the cricket calendar. Following India’s seven-wicket win in their previous encounter, this game promises intense battles both on and off the field.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Player Battles

Shaheen Afridi vs Shubman Gill

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will look to exploit Shubman Gill’s vulnerabilities against swing bowling. Afridi’s ability to move the ball early and with pace makes him a serious threat to India’s opener. Gill’s composure and technique in facing Afridi will be crucial for India’s strong start.

Abrar Ahmed vs Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma

On a slow Dubai track, Abrar Ahmed’s economical and probing spin bowling will test India’s middle order. Samson and Tilak Varma recently showed signs of struggle against spin bowling by Oman, making this battle significant. Abrar’s ability to maintain pressure with dot balls could keep India’s scoring rate in check

Kuldeep Yadav vs Pakistan Middle-Order

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the tournament, taking eight wickets at an impressive average. His prior spells against Pakistan disrupted their middle order, particularly dismissing captain Salman Agha twice in T20 internationals. Handling Kuldeep’s variations will be vital for Pakistan’s chances.

The India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakarvarthy

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
