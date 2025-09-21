India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Continues Incredible Wicket-Taking Streak Against PAK

Hardik Pandya dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours
Pandya is now the leading wicket-taker in India-Pakistan T20Is
He has taken 15 wickets against Pakistan in T20Is across eight innings
Pandya maintained his record of never going wicketless vs Pakistan
Hardik Pandya continued his incredible wicket-taking run against Pakistan during the ACC Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match on September 21. As India played against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pandya dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman for 15. This made him the leading wicket-taker in India-Pakistan T20 International history, claiming his 15th wicket against Pakistan in eight innings.
Pandya's Impact Against Pakistan
Hardik Pandya's dismissal of Fakhar Zaman in today's Super Four clash in Dubai made him the leading wicket-taker in India-Pakistan T20Is. In the process, he also maintained his record of never going wicketless in these encounters.
In the earlier group-stage match against Pakistan on September 14, Pandya played a crucial role, bowling a sharp spell that included dismissing opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck.
Pandya's consistent use of seam and cutter variations has established him as one of the world's best all-rounders. He embodies head coach Gautam Gambhir's vision to foster multi-skilled players in the Men in Blue. His ability to break crucial partnerships with the ball, alongside his powerful middle-order batting, proves vital for the team's balance and success.
India-Pakistan Rivalry Continues In Asia Cup
India, meanwhile, are facing Pakistan in their second ACC Asia Cup 2025 encounter. The previous group-stage match was a controversial and drama-filled contest, adding anticipation to this Super Fours fixture. India, winning the toss, chose to bowl first, seeking to gain an early advantage through their pace attack.
Pandya made the early breakthrough by dismissing Zaman, giving India a crucial start. However, the partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub subsequently steadied the Pakistani innings, aided by India dropping several catches.