Cricket

IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma believes in consistency when it comes to team selection but he will have to take a leap of faith to retain speedster Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven for the second Test against New Zealand considering his poor run in home conditions

Mohammed-Siraj-AP-Photo
India's Mohammed Siraj at a practice session ahead of their first cricket test match against England in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma believes in consistency when it comes to team selection but he will have to take a leap of faith to retain speedster Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven for the second Test against New Zealand considering his poor run in home conditions. (More Cricket News)

The match starts in Pune from October 24 and inclusion of spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar as the fifth slow bowler is an indication that coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit might go for the jugular on a spin-friendly track.

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has so far taken 80 wickets in 30 Test matches but 61 of those scalps have come in 17 away Test matches in three of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia).

Only 19 wickets after bowling 192.2 overs in 13 home Tests are figures that imply that Siraj has struggled in sub-continental conditions unlike Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have had the ability to throw pitch and conditions out of equation.

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young got New Zealand over the line in Bengaluru - null
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Ease To First Red-Ball Win In India Since 1988

BY Stats Perform

To be fair to Siraj, in those 13 Tests, he went wicket-less in four with a couple of them against Australia last year played on rank turners in Indore and Delhi where he got to bowl only 10 and six overs respectively.

But what has been disappointing is that the last seven home Tests have yielded only 12 wickets for him which is less than two per match.

Also, he hasn't been consistent enough to get initial breakthroughs leaving Bumrah with all the heavy-lifting to do with the new ball.

PTI spoke to a coach, who has worked extensively with some of the current national team bowlers, and he thinks that Siraj's length is erroneous for Indian conditions.

He explained the technical flaw that has cropped up in his bowling.

"If you see Siraj's record, he has five-wicket hauls in Australia and South Africa where there is more bounce.

"The six to eight metre length away from the batter is considered to be ideal Test match length. But it varies from country to country depending on the bounce," the coach, who was a top domestic performer during his time, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The ideal length in Australia is eight metres, it is around six metres in England and on low bounce Indian wickets, it is 6.5 metres.

"If you pitch it around 6.5 metres and get movement, you are in business for both outside edge, bowled and leg before.

"Siraj is bowling around eight metre length and in India with that length, you can't hit top of off (stump). He isn't pitching it up enough," he further explained.

However, the coach is confident that once Siraj goes Down Under, for the five-match series starting November 22, he will again find his mojo as the length. which he is hitting here, will work like magic in those conditions.

"When you are hitting eight metre length on Indian tracks which are devoid of pace, the batter has more time to gauge the line and it becomes hittable.

"I am not sure how effective he will be in Pune or Mumbai although latter was the only venue where he looked menacing against New Zealand in 2021.

Problem is when you play white ball, this back of length in Indian conditions can still fetch you wickets," he reasoned.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  2. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Indian Youngsters Aim To Shine Again
  3. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
  4. NZ Vs SA, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Split USD 2.3 Million After Winning Maiden Title
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 4: Mumbai Cruise To Nine-Wicket Win Over Maharashtra To Earn Full Points
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC Host Winless HFC In Jharkhand
  2. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea Star Withdraws From England Squad For Germany, South Africa Matches
  3. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
  4. Roma 0-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Reflects On Hard-Fought Win, Injury Crisis
  5. Serie A: Inter Beat Roma As Lautaro Martinez Scores Yet Again - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
  2. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Will Women's Empowerment Progress Beyond Govt Schemes?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Election: Where Is Muslim Representation As Per Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan?
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: How ‘Identity’ And ‘Infiltration’ Will Determine Fate Of JMM And BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  2. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  3. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  4. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  5. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
World News
  1. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  2. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  3. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  4. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
  5. Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106