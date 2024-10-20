IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Ease To First Red-Ball Win In India Since 1988

New Zealand eased to a first Test victory in India since 1988 on Sunday despite Jasprit Bumrah doing his bit to frustrate the Black Caps in their chase. (More Cricket News|Highlights|Scorecard)
After India recorded their worst-ever home score in their first innings and collapsed in their second, New Zealand needed just 107 runs to win on day five.
Bumrah attempted to put the pressure on, trapping Tom Latham lbw for a duck with just his second ball of the day then doing the same to Devon Conway (17) to drop the tourists to 35-2.
However, Bumrah – who conceded just 29 runs through his eight overs with the ball – could only delay the inevitable as Will Young (49 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) got New Zealand over the line.
Fresh from a century in the tourists' first innings, Ravindra hit two boundaries from the first three balls he faced to silence a raucous crowd at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Attacking the spinners for fear of rain interrupting their chase, the pair continued to hunt runs and Young sealed the deal with a four off Ravindra Jadeja in the 28th over.
Data Debrief: Rare triumph for Black Caps
New Zealand's victory was just their third in red-ball cricket in India, following wins in 1969 and 1988.
The Black Caps have now won each of their last seven red-ball matches, following 2-0 series sweeps of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.