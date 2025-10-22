PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tristan Stubbs Key For Proteas As Pakistan Seek Wickets In Rawalpindi

Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Catch the LIVE score, cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from day three of the 2nd PAK vs RSA match, right here

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3
Asif Afridi, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis, second right, during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Rawalpindi. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Pakistan lead two-match Test series 1-0

  • SA ended day two at 185/4 at Rawalpindi

  • South Africa boosted by return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (October 22, 2025). The Proteas ended day two at 185/4, still trailing by 148 runs to Pakistan's score of 333.

More importantly, the visitors have Tristan Stubbs (68 not out) at the crease alongside Kyle Verreynne (10 not out) as they look to hatch out a plan for the Proteas and get closer to the Pakistan total.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing a 2-0 sweep, with the Proteas eager to level it instead with a victory in the final Test.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss Update

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the DRM One YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

