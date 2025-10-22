PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tristan Stubbs Key For Proteas As Pakistan Seek Wickets In Rawalpindi

Pakistan lead two-match Test series 1-0
SA ended day two at 185/4 at Rawalpindi
South Africa boosted by return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (October 22, 2025). The Proteas ended day two at 185/4, still trailing by 148 runs to Pakistan's score of 333.
More importantly, the visitors have Tristan Stubbs (68 not out) at the crease alongside Kyle Verreynne (10 not out) as they look to hatch out a plan for the Proteas and get closer to the Pakistan total.
The hosts lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing a 2-0 sweep, with the Proteas eager to level it instead with a victory in the final Test.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss Update
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming
The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the DRM One YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.