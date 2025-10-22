Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Asif Afridi, at 38, claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul on his Test debut against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, becoming the oldest bowler to do so

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Asif Afridi historic five-wicket haul
Pakistan's Asif Afridi and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the third day of the second Test matchin Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asif Afridi took 5/61 on his Test debut against South Africa

  • He became the oldest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at 38

  • Afridi is only the sixth Pakistani spinner to achieve this feat

Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi claimed a historic five-wicket haul on his Test debut against South Africa on Wednesday, October 22, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 38-year-old became the oldest bowler to achieve this milestone, taking 5/61 against the Proteas.

However, South Africa's tailenders, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj, then frustrated the home side on the third day of the second Test match, taking the visitors to a first-innings total of 404.

South Africa reached 285 for eight at lunch. They trailed Pakistan by 98 runs when Marco Jansen fell. Muthusamy and Maharaj then combined for an aggressive half-century stand, amounting to 71 runs off 92 balls. Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89 off 155 balls. He escaped a chance when Salman Ali Agha, running from the slips, could not hold a top-edge.

Maharaj also survived two dropped catches and a stumping opportunity as he reached 30 off 53 balls before being dismissed by Nomal Ali.

Afridi, who finally earned a Test debut after performing impressively in the last couple of domestic seasons, ran through South Africa’s middle order after they resumed on 185 for four.

Related Content
Related Content

Historic Bowling Achievement

Afridi became only the sixth Pakistani spinner – following Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Bilal Asif, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed – to claim a five-wicket haul in a debut Test.

He surpassed the Test record set by England leg-spinner Charles Marriott, who claimed 5-37 on debut against West Indies in 1933 at the age of 37.

Afridi's sliders baffled South Africa's batters. He struck on the fourth ball of day three, finding the outside edge of Kyle Verreynne's bat, who made 10 runs. Tristan Stubbs, on 76, added eight to his overnight 68 before another straight delivery trapped him leg before wicket as he attempted to flick the left-arm spinner off his back foot.

Afridi then celebrated his memorable five-wicket haul when Simon Harmer, who scored two, went for a sweep but was struck on the back leg directly in front of the stumps.

Match Situation Update

Pakistan took the second new ball, and Noman Ali secured his first wicket, dismissing Jansen leg before wicket. After Maharaj's dismissal, Muthusamy built a 98-run partnership with Kagiso Rabada, bringing the World Test Championship winners to a total of 404.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series after a win in Lahore last week at the Gaddafi Stadium, ended at 94/4 at stumps on day three. Simon Harper took three wickets for the Proteas to stifle Pakistan's second innings.

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup: AUS-W Lose Three Wickets Early As They Chase 245

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  3. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  4. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  5. First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  5. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect