Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Asif Afridi took 5/61 on his Test debut against South Africa
He became the oldest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at 38
Afridi is only the sixth Pakistani spinner to achieve this feat
Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi claimed a historic five-wicket haul on his Test debut against South Africa on Wednesday, October 22, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 38-year-old became the oldest bowler to achieve this milestone, taking 5/61 against the Proteas.
However, South Africa's tailenders, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj, then frustrated the home side on the third day of the second Test match, taking the visitors to a first-innings total of 404.
South Africa reached 285 for eight at lunch. They trailed Pakistan by 98 runs when Marco Jansen fell. Muthusamy and Maharaj then combined for an aggressive half-century stand, amounting to 71 runs off 92 balls. Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 89 off 155 balls. He escaped a chance when Salman Ali Agha, running from the slips, could not hold a top-edge.
Maharaj also survived two dropped catches and a stumping opportunity as he reached 30 off 53 balls before being dismissed by Nomal Ali.
Afridi, who finally earned a Test debut after performing impressively in the last couple of domestic seasons, ran through South Africa’s middle order after they resumed on 185 for four.
Historic Bowling Achievement
Afridi became only the sixth Pakistani spinner – following Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Bilal Asif, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed – to claim a five-wicket haul in a debut Test.
He surpassed the Test record set by England leg-spinner Charles Marriott, who claimed 5-37 on debut against West Indies in 1933 at the age of 37.
Afridi's sliders baffled South Africa's batters. He struck on the fourth ball of day three, finding the outside edge of Kyle Verreynne's bat, who made 10 runs. Tristan Stubbs, on 76, added eight to his overnight 68 before another straight delivery trapped him leg before wicket as he attempted to flick the left-arm spinner off his back foot.
Afridi then celebrated his memorable five-wicket haul when Simon Harmer, who scored two, went for a sweep but was struck on the back leg directly in front of the stumps.
Match Situation Update
Pakistan took the second new ball, and Noman Ali secured his first wicket, dismissing Jansen leg before wicket. After Maharaj's dismissal, Muthusamy built a 98-run partnership with Kagiso Rabada, bringing the World Test Championship winners to a total of 404.
Pakistan, who lead the two-match series after a win in Lahore last week at the Gaddafi Stadium, ended at 94/4 at stumps on day three. Simon Harper took three wickets for the Proteas to stifle Pakistan's second innings.
(With AP Inputs)