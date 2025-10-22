India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

India face New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on October 23 in Navi Mumbai for the last semifinal spot
IND-W vs NZ-W Weather Forecast: Heavy thunderstorms expected, 36–27°C, 75% precipitation, 61% humidity, winds 10 km/h
Pitch offers true bounce for batters; early movement for pacers, spinners key later; bowling first can help
India and New Zealand clash in a high-stakes ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 league match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. Get pitch report and weather forecast right here.
With Australia, England, and South Africa already through to the semifinals, only one spot remains, effectively making it a virtual quarter-final. Both India and New Zealand are level on four points, but India sit fourth with a positive net run rate, while New Zealand are fifth with a negative net run rate, keeping their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.
The winner of this match will carry momentum into their final league game: India face already-eliminated Bangladesh, while New Zealand take on the unbeaten England on Sunday.
The IND-W vs NZ-W live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast
For the India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash in Navi Mumbai, the weather forecast on Thursday predicts heavy thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging between 36°C and 27°C. The day will see high precipitation at 75%, humidity around 61%, and winds blowing at 10 km/h.
Such conditions could disrupt play, potentially causing delays or washouts, and the damp outfield may make batting and fielding tricky. Teams might also have to adjust their strategies, with bowlers likely to benefit from the heavier, moisture-laden pitch, while batters could find timing and stroke execution more challenging.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is known for its true bounce and consistent pace, giving batters the confidence to play their strokes freely. Its mostly flat nature makes it ideal for high-scoring encounters. Fast bowlers may get some movement with the new ball, but spinners are expected to play a bigger role as the match progresses. At this venue, winning the toss and choosing to bowl first can often prove to be a strategic advantage.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry