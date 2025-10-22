India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Match

India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get live streaming details for the IND-W vs NZ-W clash on Thursday, 23 October, at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch
India lost to Australia in their previous ICC Women's World Cup 2025 outing. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Team India face New Zealand in an ICC Women's World Cup clash on October 23 at DY Patil Stadium for the last semifinal spot

  • Live streaming of ICC Women's World Cup clash on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

  • New Zealand Women lead head-to-head 34-22, with one tie in 57 matches

Team India face New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23 in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash, with the last semifinal spot up for grabs. Get IND-W vs NZ-W live streaming details here.

With Australia, England, and South Africa already through, only one team between India and New Zealand can join them in the knockouts.

India started the tournament with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka but suffered three consecutive defeats to Australia, England, and South Africa, putting their semifinal hopes under pressure.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, have claimed just one win against Bangladesh, while losses to Australia and South Africa, plus two washed-out matches, have left them chasing a comeback.

The winner of this match will secure the last place in the semifinals. India will look to key players Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to step up. Statistically, India have an edge with a net run rate of +0.526, compared to New Zealand’s -0.245.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh are the only side officially out, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan expected to follow.

India Women Vs New Zealand Women ODI Head-To-Head Record

The head-to-head record between IND-W and NZ-W leans in favor of New Zealand, who have won 34 of their 57 encounters. India have secured 22 victories, while one match ended in a tie.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 23 October at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and New Zealand will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup: AUS-W Lose Three Wickets Early As They Chase 245

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W Preview, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Check Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

  3. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  4. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  5. First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  5. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect