India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Match

Team India face New Zealand in an ICC Women's World Cup clash on October 23 at DY Patil Stadium for the last semifinal spot
Live streaming of ICC Women's World Cup clash on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network
New Zealand Women lead head-to-head 34-22, with one tie in 57 matches
Team India face New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23 in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash, with the last semifinal spot up for grabs. Get IND-W vs NZ-W live streaming details here.
With Australia, England, and South Africa already through, only one team between India and New Zealand can join them in the knockouts.
India started the tournament with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka but suffered three consecutive defeats to Australia, England, and South Africa, putting their semifinal hopes under pressure.
New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, have claimed just one win against Bangladesh, while losses to Australia and South Africa, plus two washed-out matches, have left them chasing a comeback.
The winner of this match will secure the last place in the semifinals. India will look to key players Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to step up. Statistically, India have an edge with a net run rate of +0.526, compared to New Zealand’s -0.245.
Bangladesh are the only side officially out, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan expected to follow.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women ODI Head-To-Head Record
The head-to-head record between IND-W and NZ-W leans in favor of New Zealand, who have won 34 of their 57 encounters. India have secured 22 victories, while one match ended in a tie.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 23 October at 3:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and New Zealand will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Polly Inglis, Bella James
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry