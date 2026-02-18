IND Vs NED Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India will play their last Group A game against Netherlands
Netherlands are already knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Check toss update and playing XI below
India will face Netherlands in their last Group A encounter in match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18. This is India's last match ahead of the Super 8 stage.
India were the first team to qualify from Group A to the Super 8. The Group A qualifiers are now decided with Pakistan joining them as the second team. But the arch-rivals are stationed it different groups now. India are in the same Super 8 group as West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Ahead of facing some big teams, India will look to defeat Netherlands and enter the big games unbeaten.
Netherlands, meanwhile, are now knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They missed a big opportunity to defeat Pakistan in the opening game and since then another defeat against USA have sealed the fate for them. If Pakistan lost against Namibia, they would still have a chance to qualify, but now they will only play for pride and experience. Scott Edwards' side will still look put up a strong fight against the hosts and leave the competition on a high.
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the Group A clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.