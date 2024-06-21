India are ready to take on Bangladesh in their second Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Match 47 of the ongoing tournament will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side are unbeaten in the tournament and will be eyeing to seal a spot in the semi-final with a big win over their neighbours in Antigua on Saturday.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman have been very effective in Bangladesh's bowling unit. Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain will be leading the spin bowling department. Sakib has taken nine wickets in the ongoing ICC showpiece so far.
India's Arshdeep Singh has also taken nine wickets but Jasprit Bumrah is going to play a very important role against Bangladesh. His unplayable deliveries have helped India win the matches single-handedly in the earlier part of the tournament and his importance is increasing with every passing match.
Suryakumar Yadav has also managed to make some runs in the last match against Afghanistan where he made 53 runs off just 28 balls to help India set a respectable total after another failed effort from the top-order.
Here's all you need to know about India vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
When is India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on June 22, Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
IND vs BAN, Full Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar