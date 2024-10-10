India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India face-off against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on October 12, Saturday after clinching victories in Gwalior and Delhi that helped them take the series 2-0. (More Cricket News)
The Men In Blue will look for a whitewash and maintain their unbeaten run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Dusshera.
India come into this contest on the back of some strong performances from their new recruits notably Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a half-century. As for Bangladesh, this will be Mahmudullah's final T20I after calling time on his T20I career with the Tigers.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Head-To-Head Record
India have won 15 out of 16 matches against Bangladesh in the T20Is. Bangladesh have won only one match in the shortest format against India.
India Vs Bangladesh T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan.
India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Live Streaming details
When is India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I match?
The India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I match will be played on Saturday, October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I match in India?
Live streaming of IND vs BAN 3rd T20I will be on JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, and Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, the 3rd T20I match in Bangladesh?
GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on the T Sports app.