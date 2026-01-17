India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bat?

Bangladesh will start their U-19 World Cup campaign against India
India won their first match of the World Cup against USA
The match will start from 1:00 PM IST
India will take on the Bangladesh team in their 2nd match of the U19 World Cup at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
India started their World Cup campaign with a 6-wicket win over the United States in the first match of the tournament. The Indian bowlers shone in the match, where they dismantled the opposition for just 107 in 35.2 overs and chased the reduced DLS target of 96 runs with 6 wickets to spare.
The Blue Colts' real test will be against the young Bangladesh team, who could ground any team on the given day, and they will need to be on their A game to get a win against the young Bengali Tigers.
Bangladesh U19 team, on the other hand, will start their World Cup against the mighty Indian team. They will be wary of the challenge that stands in front of them and will look to put their best foot forward to have any chance of beating the Blue Colts.
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match be played?
The India vs Bangladesh match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be played on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm IST at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo.
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch The Match Live?
The India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.