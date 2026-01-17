India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bat?

India will play their 2nd match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo from 1:00PM (IST) onwards. Get the live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
India will be up against a spirited Bangladesh team in the 2nd match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 on January 17. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh will start their U-19 World Cup campaign against India

  • India won their first match of the World Cup against USA

  • The match will start from 1:00 PM IST

India will take on the Bangladesh team in their 2nd match of the U19 World Cup at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

India started their World Cup campaign with a 6-wicket win over the United States in the first match of the tournament. The Indian bowlers shone in the match, where they dismantled the opposition for just 107 in 35.2 overs and chased the reduced DLS target of 96 runs with 6 wickets to spare.

The Blue Colts' real test will be against the young Bangladesh team, who could ground any team on the given day, and they will need to be on their A game to get a win against the young Bengali Tigers.

Bangladesh U19 team, on the other hand, will start their World Cup against the mighty Indian team. They will be wary of the challenge that stands in front of them and will look to put their best foot forward to have any chance of beating the Blue Colts.

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be played on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm IST at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer And Ravi Bishnoi Make Comeback In India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand Series As Injury Replacements

  2. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165* Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

  4. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Installing AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  5. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  4. Rajasthan Congress Alleges BJP Bid To Manipulate Voter Rolls During SIR Exercise

  5. BJP To Name New Party President on Jan 20, Nitin Nabin To Take Top Seat

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  2. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  3. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  4. Australia Removes 4.7 Million Underage Social Media Accounts After Under-16 Ban

  5. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC