India Vs Australia Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Men In Blue are almost on the verge of clinching a semi-final berth at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and could 'seal the deal' against Australia when the two giants clash in St Lucia on Monday, June 24. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma-led side are leading the Group 1 table with two wins out two in the Super 8 games. They began with a 47-run victory over Afghanistan and followed it up with a 50-run hammering of Bangladesh in Antigua.
A victory of Australia will be enough to send Team India through to the semis and keep them atop of the Super 8s, Group 1 and also knock the Aussies out of the tournament, if Afghans beat Bangladesh.
Mitchell Marsh-led side suffered a defeat to Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in a stunning upset that has jeopardized the Kangaroos' position in the T20 World Cup.
Ahead of the key clash at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, here are the key stats and head-to-head records between the two sides:
India vs Australia T20I head-to-head record:
Matches: 31
India won: 19
Australia won: 11
Tied: 0
No Result: 1
India vs Australia In T20 World Cups
In the T20 WCs, the Men In Blue lead Australia 3-2 with their recent meeting being at the 2016 edition where India managed to beat the Aussies by six wickets at Mohali.
India vs Australia Top Scorers In T20 World Cup 2024
For India, Rishabh Pant is their side's top-scorer with 152 runs in five matches.
India vs Australia Top Wicket Takers In T20 World Cup 2024
India's Arshdeep Singh tops the chart for the Men In Blue with 12 wickets. Australia's Adam Zampa is one ahead with 13 from six matches played.
India vs Australia Highest-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2024
Travis Head remains the top-scorer with his knock of 68 that came against Scotland.