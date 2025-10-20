Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Wish 'Happy Diwali' To Batter Ahead Of Adelaide ODI

India's Virat Kohli, left, walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/David Woodley via AP

India's Virat Kohli, left, walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/David Woodley via AP