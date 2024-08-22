Cricket

IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday, August 22, announced India's Test series schedule for the England tour from June-August 2025

India-vs-England-5th-Test-AP-Photo
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday, August 22, announced India’s Test series schedule for the England tour from June-August 2025. (More Cricket News)

The five-match Test series against England will also mark India’s World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Headingley in Leeds will host the first Test of the series, which will be played after the World Test championship 2023-25 final in London.

Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and the Oval will host the rest of the four Tests.

This will also mark India’s first bilateral Test series tour to England since 2021-22. India led the series 2-1 before the final Test was rescheduled. 

England, however, launched a comeback to draw the series 2-2 under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy. 

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive.

"I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white ball series, following this year’s Men’s Test series," Gould was quoted as saying by www.ecb.co.uk

India and England last played a five-match Test series in India which the hosts won 4-1.

India Vs England Test Series Full Schedule

1st Test: 20-24 June, 2025 Headingley, Leeds.

2nd Test: 2-6 July, 2025, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

3rd Test: 10-14 July, 2025, Lord’s, London.

4th Test: 23-27 July, 2025, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July-4 August, 2025, The Oval, London

