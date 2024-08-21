Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the best multi-format bowler for the last five or six years, reckons former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Jasprit Bumrah ICC T20 World Cup 2024 AP Photo
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the best multi-format bowler for the last five or six years, reckons former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. (More Cricket News)

Ponting said that there might have been a few concerns over Bumrah’s longevity but he has only returned stronger from injuries.

“I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years,” Ponting said on the ICC review.

“There might have been some fears a couple of years ago when the injuries come in and ‘would he come back the same?’, but I think he's actually come back better,” he added.

“The greatest way to always get a real gauge on these players is by asking (other) players.

And when you talk to opposition batsmen about him (Bumrah) in particular, it's always, 'No, he's a nightmare! You never know what's going to happen.

"One's going to swing, one's going to seam, he's going to bowl an in-swinger, he's going to bowl an out-swinger,” he continued.

With 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph and Ponting heaped praise on the 30-year-old.

“If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup — the pace is still there, there's nothing that's changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver,” Ponting said.

“The skillset is all the same. He's getting better year on year. He would rank right up there.

“When you've got that skillset and the consistency that he has, then you're going to be a great player.

"Look at (Glenn) McGrath, look at (James) Anderson, these guys, their longevity and their skills being able to hold up for such a long period of time is what separates them from the rest,” Ponting added

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Delay Start In Rawalpindi?
  2. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: England To Pay Tribute To Graham Thorpe In Manchester
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  4. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'
  2. Tree Of Death
  3. Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety
  4. Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam
  5. Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  2. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  3. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  4. Rise Of The Bangladesh Student Protest
  5. 2 People Missing, Dutch Passenger Rescued As Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Malawi
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur