Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines India's Home Season Schedule - Check Fixtures

The Indian men's team will play five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is in the 2026-27 home season, with an emphasis on the 50-over format considering the upcoming World Cup

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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india 2026-27 home season fixtures full schedule bcci announcement
Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his century with teammate Virat Kohli during an ODI between India and Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: File/PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia to visit India in 2026-27

  • Home season comprises 22 international matches in 17 cities

  • Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium gets its second Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (March 26, 2026) announced the schedule for the 2026-27 home season of the senior men's team, which includes a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia will be visiting the country and playing multi-format fixtures over the coming 12 months.

The home season comprises 22 international matches in 17 cities and includes nine ODIs, bearing in mind next year's World Cup. The one-dayers will without doubt be keenly observed as the legendary white-ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in all of them. It will all begin with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27.

The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune will host the T20Is.

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Zimbabwe will visit India for a three-match ODI series at the turn of the new year. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Zimbabwe will be playing in India in a bilateral series for the first time since 2002 when Sourav Ganguly was leading India.

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The season will conclude with the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series against Australia, spread over January, February and March of 2027, will start in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2) with the third Test in Guwahati from February 11 to 15 after an eight-day gap.

After hosting a Test match against South Africa in November 2025, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium has now secured a game in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series. The fourth Test in Ranchi will be played between February 19 and 23 while the final Test in Ahmedabad will commence from February 27.

Q

When will India play their first home match in the 2026-27 season?

A

India start their 2026-27 home season with a one-dayer against West Indies in Trivandrum on September 27.

Q

How many home matches will India play in the 2026-27 season?

A

India will play a total of 22 international matches in 17 cities, including five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is, in the 2026-27 season.

Q

When will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series be played?

A

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2026-27 series will start on January 25 and conclude with the fifth and final Test beginning February 27.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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