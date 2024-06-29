Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: How Have India Fared In Finals Of ICC Tournaments?

While South Africa will be playing their first-ever ICC tournament final, India will mark their attendance in the summit clash of an ICC event for the 13th time

Indian cricket team in 2007 T20 World Cup final, icc photo
India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

India will be out to end their ICC trophy drought of more than a decade when they take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday in Barbados. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

This will also be India's third final in the T20 World Cup and the first since 2014.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, leads his team to the field at the T20 World Cup - AP
India Vs South Africa Final, ICC T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points Ahead Of Summit Clash

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

How have India fared in finals of ICC tournaments?

In 12 attempts, India have been able to win just 4 times. They won the ODI World Cup in 1983, the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and their last final win came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In the 2002 Champions Trophy, the final was abandoned and India shared the title with Sri Lanka.

Since the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, the Men In Blue have lost five consecutive finals to extend their trophy drought to more than 10 years.

How have India fared in T20 World Cup finals?

Virat Kohli has come up with two ducks and five single-digit scores in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 thus far. - AP
India Vs South Africa Final: Is Virat Kohli 'Due' Big One? Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Think So

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. They faced a string of early exits after the win and waited 7 years to get into the title clash again.

In the 2014 edition of the tournament in Bangladesh, India faced Sri Lanka in the final but lost the match by 6 wickets.

India's record in final of ICC tournaments

  • 1983 ODI World Cup - Beat West Indies by 43 runs

  • 2000 ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to New Zealand by 4 wickets

  • 2002 ICC Champions Trophy - No Result (India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka)

  • 2003 ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 125 runs

  • 2007 T20 World Cup - Beat Pakistan by 5 runs

  • 2011 ODI World Cup - Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

  • 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - Beat England by 5 runs

  • 2014 T20 World Cup - Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

  • 2017 ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs

  • 2021 World Test Championship - Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets

  • 2023 World Test Championship - Lost to Australia by 209 runs

  • 2023 ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 6 wickets

