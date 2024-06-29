India Vs South Africa Final, ICC T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points Ahead Of Summit Clash

India have been a ridiculously consistent unit having made three finals in ICC tournaments in the last 12 months. Since having won an ICC trophy, they have reached the 2014 T20 World Cup final, semis of the ODI World Cup in 2015, yet another semis in the 2016 T20 World Cup, a Champions Trophy final in 2017, semis in the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022, and also making the finals in the World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023.