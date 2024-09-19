Cricket

IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk

Ashwin, playing on his home turf, brought up the century in just 108 deliveries that included 10 fours and two sixes

Ravichandran-Ashwin-India-vs-Bangladesh-Chennai-AP-Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin stood tall on day 1 of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

The legend of Ravichandran Ashwin continues to grow. The celebrated Indian cricketer Thursday played a brilliant knock to bring up his sixth century and helped, together with fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, revive India on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chepauk, Chennai. (Match Updates | More Cricket News)

Ashwin, 38, arrived in the middle in the 43rd over with India struggling at 144/6 as the hosts lost two quick wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the space of five deliveries. But Ashwin, still considered a lower-order batter, changed the course of the innings, with his fine strokeplay.

He dominated the visiting bowlers from the set go, and reached his 14th Test fifty in just 58 balls. His next 50 arrived in another 50, thus completing a ton in 108 deliveries (10 fours and two sixes) -- his sixth in Test cricket.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here's the list of his previous centuries

S. No. Year Score Against Venue Result
1 2011 103 West Indies Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Drawn
2 2013 124 West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata Won
3 2016 118 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Won
4 2016 113 West Indies Darren Sammy Stadium, Saint Lucia Won
5 2021 106 England MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Won

The veteran operator, playing in his home ground, treated the fans with some lusty blows too, including a couple of sixes off Shakib Al Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

At the time of filing the report, Ashwin and Jadeja were in an unbeaten stand of 190 runs in 215 -- already a venue record for the seventh wicket. And India, with 334/6 in 78 overs, have taken control of the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and took the Test bow the following year, against the West Indies. He has since emerged as probably India's greatest match-winner.

India currently lead the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table with 68.52 thanks to six wins in nine matches. Bangladesh, who recently made history by beating Pakistan in Pakistan, are fourth in the nine-team table. They have three in six outings and have 45.83.

