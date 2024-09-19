Cricket

IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk

Ravichandran-Ashwin-IND-vs-BAN-Test-Match-AP-Photo
India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin brought up his 15th half-century in his 101st Test as the veteran spinner bailed India out of trouble on the first day of the 1st IND vs BAN Test match at the Chepauk stadium on Thursday. (Match Updates | More Cricket News)

Walking in at 144/6, Ashwin teamed up with another all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the senior duo helped the hosts reach 200-plus score on a red-soil pitch. Ashwin brought up his fifty in 58-balls that included six fours and one maximum.

Ashwin has played 101 Tests for India and scored over 3000 runs at an average of 26.69.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India under overcast conditions.

Yashasvi Jaiswal. - AP/R Senthilkumar
India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India selected three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing eleven.

It was the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk. Last time a side elected to bowl here was in 1982.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

(with PTI inputs)

