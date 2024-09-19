Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches

Yashasvi-Jaiswal-Cricket-india
Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: AP/R Senthilkumar
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a dream start to his Test career and he continues to make the best out of his good run. On Thursday, a watchful Jaiswal scored his sixth fifty-plus score in last six Test matches even as Indian batters struggled against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test on a spicy Chepauk surface. (Match Updates | More Cricket News)

Jaiswal, playing his 10th Test match, scored a fine 56 before being caught in the slips off Bangladeshi pacer Nahid Rana on the opening day of the first Test between the two sides.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket in the first IND vs BAN Test. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 22-year-old hit nine boundaries in his 118-ball stay at the crease where he saw four Indian batters fall to Hasan Mahmud. India had lost three early wickets as Mahmud ran through the Indian top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli with the new ball. Mahmud then picked up his fourth wicket to reduce India to 96 for four as he forced a set Rishabh Pant to nick one off to the wicket-keeper.

Before falling as the fifth wicket, Jaiswal put up a brilliant display of temperament and skill to raise his fifth Test half-century. This became his sixth fifty-plus scores in last six Test matches. In fact, he has scored at least fifty runs in eight out of the 10 Test matches he has batted in.

The left-hander already has three tons with two of them being double hundreds. After his dismissal in the first innings against Bangladesh, Jaiswal averaged 67.75 in Test cricket with just over a thousand runs in only 10 matches.

The left-hander came into the Bangladesh series on the back of a highly-successful outing against England at home. Jaiswal scored 712 runs in 9 innings against England, becoming only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to smash over 700 runs in a series. He matched Wasim Akram's 28-year-old record of most sixes in a Test innings by hitting 12 maximums in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Jaiswal also is the second fastest Indian to 1000 Test runs, a feat he achieved in just 16 innings only behind Vinod Kambli's 14.

