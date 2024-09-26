Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur

In the last Test played at Green Park in 2021, India had fielded three spinners -- Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar -- in a game that ended in a thrilling draw with New Zealand

india national cricket team X bcci jay shah
India national cricket team during the first Test in Chennai. Photo: X | Jay Shah
India would want their big guns Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to fire when the mighty hosts aim for a clean sweep against a beleaguered Bangladesh in the second and final Test starting in Kanpur on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The all-round show of Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill's sublime hundred, Ravindra Jadeja's quality batting and Rishabh Pant's roaring comeback allowed India to script a comfortable victory in Chennai despite being put under pressure by the Bangladesh pacers on day one.

The way India bounced back in the game reaffirmed their supremacy in Test cricket, especially at home where they are on course for a record-extending 18th consecutive series win.

Having made a successful return in white-ball cricket, it was time for Pant to show that it is the Test arena where he can make the maximum impact.

It seems he has even added one more dimension to his game: curbing his aggressive instinct if the situation demands, making him even more dangerous.

However, both Rohit and Virat's bats remained silent in the series opener as Bangladesh pacers -- Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed -- bowled probing lines on a supportive track and were rewarded.

With a long Test season ahead of them, the two premier batters must be itching to get back among the runs.

Rohit Sharma lauded Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket for India - null
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return

BY Stats Perform

Playing his first Test at home since March 2023, Kohli did not look at his sharpest and one can trust him to not go for expansive cover drives at the start of his innings.

Change In Combinations

The Green Park wicket has traditionally been a low and slow track that assists spinners. While it is expected to offer some assistance to the fast bowlers initially, the basic nature of the pitch, prepared with black soil brought from Unnao, is not expected to change much.

The wicket will become slower as the game progresses. It means India can field three spinners instead of three pacers. If that is indeed the case, Akash Deep could make way for Kuldeep Yadav.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Shines In India's 280-Run Win Over Bangladesh

BY Jagdish Yadav

If India think they need more cushion with the bat, then Axar Patel might just pip home hero Kuldeep, who has performed exceptionally over the last 18 months.

In the last Test played at Green Park in 2021, India had fielded three spinners -- Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar -- in a game that ended in a thrilling draw with New Zealand.

Interestingly, the 2021 contest and the one before that in 2016 (also against New Zealand) lasted five days.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who failed to apply themselves with the bat in the series opener, are expected to make changes to their playing eleven. They struggled against a high-quality Indian pace attack in their first essay in Chennai and then could not handle Ashwin and Co while chasing an improbable target.

The team management has given contrasting statements on Shakib Al Hasan's availability. While a selector had said that he is doubtful due to a finger injury he suffered while batting in Chennai, chief coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said he is eligible for selection.

Bangladesh can bring left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in place of lanky pacer Nahid Rana. They also have an option in off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.

A Splendid Double Awaits Jadeja

In 73 Tests, Ravindra Jadeja has taken 299 wickets and scored 3122 runs. He needs to add just one more scalp to his kitty to become the second-fastest player in Test history to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs.

England great Ian Botham had achieved the feat in 72 matches.

Conditions Challenging

The muggy weather will pose a huge challenge for the players. The humidity has been very high in the city in the last few days. The Indian team made Thursday's practice optional, saying it needed to save players from searing heat.

The match may see interruptions on the first and third day with weather forecasts predicting rain.

India have not lost a Test to Bangladesh to date and the visitors will need a special effort to reverse that statistic.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

The match starts at 9.30 AM IST.

