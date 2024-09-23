IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return

India captain Rohit Sharma hailed Rishabh Pant upon his return to Test cricket after his second-innings ton helped the hosts go 1-0 up in their series against Bangladesh. (Highlights | Report | More Cricket News)
Pant struck 109 from 128 deliveries to help India on their way, with Ravichandran Ashwin also starring with both a hundred and a five-wicket haul in the second innings.
But the triumph highlighted Pant's remarkable return to the red-ball format, with his sixth Test hundred making him India's leading centurion in the format among wicketkeepers, along with MS Dhoni.
Sharma showered praise on Pant upon his return to action after a horrific car crash in December 2022, highlighting his team-mate's love for Test cricket.
"He's been through some really tough times," Sharma said.
"The way he has managed himself was superb to watch. He came back in the IPL, followed by a successful World Cup, and this is the format he loves the most.
"It was about giving him the game time. Credit to him, he had an impact straight away. No matter what the conditions are, we want to build the team around that."
Meanwhile, Ashwin etched his name into the history books with his all-round brilliance at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
He became the oldest player to score a century and take at least five wickets in the same Test match, breaking Polly Umrigar's 62-year-old record.
Ashwin took six wickets overall in the second innings, but he insisted that records and accolades come secondary to his bowling displays.
"No, I don't keep track of player of the match awards. Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling," Ashwin said.
"I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great.
"It was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many team-mates do it in the past. Was a special innings, didn't sink in till day two.
"I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first.
"I think like a bowler naturally but have focused my thoughts with batting. The compartmentalisation is a work in progress."