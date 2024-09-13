Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir

Rohit arrived in Chennai on Thursday, while Virat flew in from London. Other key players, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, had arrived earlier

madras cricket club in chennai X BCCI
Indian cricket team and support staff in Chennai. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

After a month-long break, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has regrouped in Chennai to start preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series begins on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

The entire squad, including captain Rohit and batting stalwart Virat Kohli, assembled for the first practice session on Friday under the guidance of new coach Gautam Gambhir. New bowling coach Morne Morkel was also present.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared images from the first day of practice, captioning it, "The countdown starts as Team India begin their preps for an exciting home season." The photos showed the team intently listening to Gambhir and his support staff.

India D captain Shreyas Iyer batted with sunglasses on during the Duleep Trophy 2024 match. - Photo: X | Cricket Satire
Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck

BY Jagdish Yadav

Rohit arrived in Chennai on Thursday, while Virat flew in from London. Other key players, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, had arrived earlier.

Following a disappointing ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in August, the team aims to bounce back under Gambhir's leadership. This series marks India's first Test under former Southpaw and his new support staff.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Arrive In Chennai For Series Opener

BY PTI

The two-match series is highly important as it offers crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. India is currently leading the table with 68.52 percentage points, closely followed by Australia with 62.50 percentage points. Bangladesh, fresh from their 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan, is in fourth place with 45.83 percentage points.

The series will also serve as a precursor to India's packed Test schedule, featuring a three-Test series against New Zealand and the five-match Border-Gavaskar series in Australia later this year.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
  4. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Coaches Jonathan Trott And Gary Stead Voice Disappointment After Washout
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
  3. Spanish Football Player Hugo Mallo Convicted Of Sexual Assault For Inappropriately Touching Mascot
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Entitled To His Opinion', Says Erik Ten Hag After Man Utd Criticism
  5. Mason Greenwood 'Making A Difference' For Ambitious Marseille, Says Pablo Longoria
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
  2. Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces
  3. Day In Pics: September 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  5. 'Baseless Allegations': Adani Group Rejects Hindenburg Claims Of Swiss Authorities Freezing $310 Mn In Funds
Entertainment News
  1. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  2. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  3. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  4. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  5. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  2. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  3. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  4. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
  5. Senegal's President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats