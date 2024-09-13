Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck

Shreyas Iyer attracted many eyeballs when he came out to bat wearing sunglasses during the Duleep Trophy second-round match between India A and India D on Friday. Iyer is leading the India D side. (More Cricket News)
Iyer came to bat at number three and faced seven balls. He made a seven-ball-duck which triggered a huge flow of memes and criticism on social media. He looked to struggle with sunglasses on while batting.
This act of Iyer has also attracted a lot of criticism from the fans. One user on X commented, "He is doing his best to troll himself".
Iyer made 9 (16) & 54 (44) in the first-round match against India C at Anantapur. He is hoping for his return to the Test squad as India are set to play back-to-back 10 Test matches in the next few months.
The 29-year-old has been in and out of the national team during the last 12 months. After a successful 50-over World Cup in October-November last year, he was released from the squad during England's Tour of India 2024. Later he was also dropped from the central contract list due to showing unavailability for the domestic matches.
However, he later took part in the Ranji Trophy and helped his team win the trophy for the record-extending 42nd time. He also went on to lead his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and helped them win the title for the third time.