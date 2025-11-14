India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

As India is set to face South Africa in the 1st Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, let’s have a look at the head-to-head records between both the teams at the venue

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 1st Test
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, right, and India captain Shubman Gill shake hands during the practice session ahead of a first test match. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and South Africa will lock horns in the 1st test at Eden Gardens

  • India have won 2 of the 3 matches against South Africa here

  • India won the last by an innings and 57 runs against South Africa at Eden Gardens

India is all set to start their home season with a two-match test series against the World Test Champion South Africa on November 14 at the renowned Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The wounds of the humiliating whitewash defeat from New Zealand would still be fresh in the minds of the Indian team. They would want to start a fresh chapter of their dominance at home and this series against the WTC champions could serve as a perfect start to do so.

South Africa has yet to win a test series in India since the last one in 1999-2000 under the captaincy of Hansie Cronje. This series is a part of the WTC cycle and it poses as a great opportunity for the Temba Bavuma-led South African team to turn the tide in their favor and earn some valuable WTC points.

India vs South Africa 2025 Test Series: Venue Statistics

 Eden Gardens has been one of the iconic test venues in India and has hosted some of the most memorable test matches. India and South Africa have faced each other three times at Eden Gardens and India have managed to emerge victorious twice out of the three times.

Related Content

1st Test: India vs South Africa, 1996

In the first match between both the teams at this venue South Africa rolled over India beating them by 329-runs courtesy to Gary Kirsten’s both innings hundred. 

2nd Test: India vs South Africa, 2004

In their second encounter at this venue back in 2004, India handed over an eight-wicket drubbing to South Africa fueled by Harbhajan Singh seven-wicket haul in South Africa’s 2nd innings.

3rd Test: India vs South Africa, 2010

In their last face-off at Eden Gardens resulted in thumping defeat for South Africa by an innings and 57 runs. There were 4 centurions for India in the match- Sehwag, Sachin, Dhoni and Laxman whereas Harbhajan Singh became the mainstay of the Indian attack by picking 8 wickets in the match.

India vs South 2025 Test Series: Pitch Report

The wicket would not be a rank turner as stated by the pitch curator and CAB President Sourav Ganguly. It would most probably be a typical subcontinent wicket that would provide assistance to the pacers a bit in the first session of the match and would ease out for batting as the match progresses. The spinners could come into play as the match moves to the third day and onwards.

