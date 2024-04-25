The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 is set to commence from Thursday, April 25, in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of the qualification journey for last two remaining spots at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled later this year. (More Cricket News)
The qualification tournament will feature 10 teams vying for a chance to secure a spot in the prestigious T20 World Cup that will be held in Bangladesh this year.
Thailand Women, Uganda Women, UAE Women, USA Women, Vanuatu Women, Zimbabwe Women, Sri Lanka Women, Netherlands Women, Ireland Women and Scotland Women are the 10 teams in fray.
Advertisement
These teams have been divided into two groups, each comprising five teams.
Throughout the group stage, every team will compete against the other four teams in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the semi-final winners being the two teams that will book a ticket to Bangladesh.
The final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 7.
Australia Women, South Africa Women, England Women, India Women, New Zealand Women, the West Indies Women and Pakistan Women have already qualified for the 10-team showpiece event. Bangladesh being the host also get an automatic qualification.
Advertisement
Here is everything that you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 that unfolds in Abu Dhabi from Thursday.
Groups
Group A: Sri Lanka Women, USA Women, Thailand Women, Uganda Women, Scotland Women
Group B: Vanuatu Women, UAE Women Ireland Women, Netherlands Women, Zimbabwe Women
Schedule
Thursday, 25 April
Match 1- Sri Lanka vs Thailand at Tolerance Oval
Match 2- Scotland vs Uganda at Tolerance Oval
Match 3- Ireland vs UAE at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 4- Zimbabwe vs Vanuatu at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Saturday, 27 April
Match 5 - Vanuatu vs Netherlands at Tolerance Oval
Match 6 - UAE vs Zimbabwe at Tolerance Oval
Match 7 - Uganda vs USA at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 8 - Scotland vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Monday, 29 April
Match 9 - USA vs Scotland at Tolerance Oval
Match 10 - Uganda vs Thailand at Tolerance Oval
Match 11 - Ireland vs Zimbabwe at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 12 - Netherlands vs UAE at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Wednesday, 1 May
Match 13 - Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at Tolerance Oval
Match 14 - Vanuatu vs Ireland at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Advertisement
Match 15 - Sri Lanka vs Uganda at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 16 - Thailand vs USA at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Friday, 3 May
Match 17 - Thailand vs Scotland at Tolerance Oval
Match 18 - USA vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 19 - UAE vs Vanuatu at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Match 20 - Netherlands vs Ireland at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Sunday, 5 May
Semi-Finals at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Tuesday, 7 May
Final at Zayed Cricket Stadium
Live Streaming Details
The tournament will be streamed on FanCode application and website.
Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Fernando, Sugandika Kumari, Sashini Gimhani
Advertisement
Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Ellen Watson
UAE Women: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Heena Hotchandhani, Al Maseera Jahangir, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma, Mehak Thakur
Vanuatu Women: Selina Solman (c), Rachel Andrew, Maiyllisse Carlot, Alvina Chilia, Gillian Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Lissing Enock, Natalia Kakor, Valenta Langiatu, Vicky Mansale, Nasimana Navaika, Raylin Ova, Susan Stephen, Mahina Tarimiala, Vanessa Vira
Advertisement
Netherlands Women: Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Jolien van Vliet, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis. Reserves: Myrthe van den Raad (travelling), Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling
Uganda Women: Janet Mbabazi (c), Rita Musamali (vc), Consy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza, Phionah Khulume, Lorna Anyait, Malisa Ariokot, Proscovia Alako, Gloria Obukor, Esther Iloku
Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell
Advertisement
Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Thipatcha Putthawong (vc), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenanee Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chayanisa Phengpaen
USA Women: Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Anika Kolan (vc), Aditiba Chudasama, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani Reserves: Maahi Madhavan (travelling), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa Prasad
Zimbabwe Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Francisca Chipare, Ashley Ndiraya