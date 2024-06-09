ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Opens Up Ahead Of Blockbuster Pakistan Clash

India will cross swords against Pakistan in the all-important, blockbuster clash in their second T20 World Cup fixture at the Nassau County ground in New York on Sunday, June 9. (More Cricket News)
After surprising surfaces invited players, India skipper opened up on the strip and said that he had no real idea on what or how the surface will play in the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.
The skipper further said they have faced Pakistan twice in the last seven odd months and game play for India does not really change as the team will go into the contest as just another clash.
"Nothing changes. We have played them seven months back in the Asia Cup and (ODI) World Cup. But T20 is unpredictable. That's what T20 cricket is all about,” Rohit was quoted as saying by PTI.
India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in all ICC T20 World Cups, and historically, Rohit Sharma’s men have dominated by winning five and have lost just one, that came in 2021.
Babar Azam’s men come into the contest after a shocking defeat to the USA, while India enter the contest after a comfortable victory over Ireland.
Talking about the unpredictability of the the tournament, Rohit further explained how Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in the previous World Cup but ended up playing the finals of the competition.
"Last World Cup, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe but ended up playing the final. On your day anyone can beat anyone," he added.
India will look to build momentum after their victory, but the game becomes double important for Pakistan and they will look to bring their A-game to New York.