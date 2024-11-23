Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI

PCB is yet to receive any response from the ICC on the email it has sent to the global body asking for the reasons about India’s reluctance to send the team to the neighbouring nation

Pakistan-Cricket-Board
Pakistan Cricket Board To Host 2025 Champions Trophy, First ICC Tourney After 1996 - Full Schedule 2024-2031 File Photo
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday brushed aside reports that its officials will be holding a virtual meeting with their counterparts at International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 26 to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy. (More Cricket News)

The announcement of the schedule for the marquee event has been delayed after BCCI has conveyed its inability to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament.  

“We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC,” a reliable PCB source told PTI.

He also said the PCB is yet to receive any response from the ICC on the email it has sent to the global body asking for the reasons about India’s reluctance to send the team to the neighbouring nation.

However, an ICC source clarified that an internal meeting on Tuesday could take place to find a solution for the vexed issue.   

“It is a virtual meeting of the Executive Board members to resolve the issue of the Champions Trophy schedule once for all,” he disclosed.

He said the meeting has been called since the broadcaster of the event has been putting a lot of pressure on ICC to finalise the schedule.

“There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the  UAE,” he added.

The official conceded that this time the PCB has also taken a strong stance and was not willing to budge from its stance of holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, as they have no issues in hosting any team.

“The PCB has also made it clear that even if the Hybrid model is adopted it will not play its group match against India in Dubai,” the source said.

He said that a suggestion has been made by the Executive Board to keep Pakistan and India in separate pools but the broadcasters are not willing to accept this because of the revenue dip.

