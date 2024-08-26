Hong Kong Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6

The Hong Kong and Malaysia will lock horns on August 26, Monday at the Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur for the second time in the KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
The last time Hong Kong and Malaysia met in the tri-nations series, Nizakat Khan's team emerged victorious by six wickets.
Hong Kong enter this match after a two-wicket defeat to Kuwait, who currently lead the series with 6 points—four more than both Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Meanwhile, Syed Aziz Mubarak's Malaysia come into this encounter following an 18-run loss to Kuwait.
Squads:
Hong Kong Squad: Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali(w), Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Anas Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Adil Mehmood, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla, Rajab Hussain, Darsh Vora
Malaysia Squad: Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs(w), Ahmed Aqeel, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Rizwan Haider, Rajkumar Rajendran, Saifullah Malik
Hong Kong Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 6th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 6th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on August 26, Monday at 8:00 am IST.
Where to watch Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 6th T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.